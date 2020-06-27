National Bank Financial Boosts CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Price Target to C$1.50

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) had its price objective upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$4.60 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$1.00 to C$1.35 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Clarus Securities restated a buy rating on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, AltaCorp Capital downgraded CES Energy Solutions from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$2.50 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$1.98.

CEU opened at C$1.09 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.50. The firm has a market cap of $296.09 million and a PE ratio of -1.46. CES Energy Solutions has a fifty-two week low of C$0.53 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.76.

In related news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger sold 60,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.94, for a total transaction of C$56,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,621,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,524,679.06.

About CES Energy Solutions

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

