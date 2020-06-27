National Bank Financial Boosts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$1.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.25 to C$1.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$8.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Paramount Resources from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of C$5.05.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$1.51 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 52-week low of C$0.81 and a 52-week high of C$8.15. The stock has a market cap of $206.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.50, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.75.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

