National Bank Financial Boosts Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) Price Target to C$1.50

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on TVE. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$2.50 to C$1.25 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Tudor Pickering & Holt restated a hold rating on shares of Tamarack Valley Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Tamarack Valley Energy from C$0.80 to C$1.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.29.

Shares of Tamarack Valley Energy stock opened at C$0.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.25. Tamarack Valley Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.39 and a 12 month high of C$2.44. The firm has a market cap of $187.73 million and a PE ratio of -0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.49.

Tamarack Valley Energy (TSE:TVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$65.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$82.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tamarack Valley Energy will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tamarack Valley Energy news, Senior Officer Ken Cruikshank sold 165,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.56, for a total transaction of C$92,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$101,483.20.

Tamarack Valley Energy Company Profile

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian sedimentary basin. It primarily holds interests in Cardium light oil plays in Wilson Creek/Alder Flats/Pembina, and Garrington and Lochend areas in Alberta; Viking light oil resource plays in Redwater and Westlock in Alberta, as well as in the Consort area of southeast Alberta and Hoosier area of southwest Saskatchewan; Barons Sands light oil plays located in the Penny area of Southern Alberta; and heavy oil properties located in Hatton area of Saskatchewan.

