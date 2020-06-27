National Bank Financial Increases Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$27.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from C$23.00 to C$27.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

SU has been the topic of several other reports. CSFB dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, CIBC dropped their target price on Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Suncor Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$31.12.

TSE SU opened at C$22.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.83. Suncor Energy has a twelve month low of C$14.02 and a twelve month high of C$45.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.70 billion and a PE ratio of -16.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$24.37 and its 200 day moving average is C$31.32.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.17 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post 0.269891 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -127.03%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

