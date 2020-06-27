National Bank Financial Lowers Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) to Sector Perform

National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$4.25 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$4.50.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FRU. Raymond James set a C$5.00 price target on Freehold Royalties and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$10.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Shares of FRU opened at C$3.30 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.29. The firm has a market cap of $389.81 million and a PE ratio of 165.00. Freehold Royalties has a 12-month low of C$2.30 and a 12-month high of C$8.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.42.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$26.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$29.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 31st were given a $0.015 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 900.00%.

In related news, Director Arthur Neil Korpach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.79 per share, with a total value of C$37,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$94,750.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada. It holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 43,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.