National Bank Financial Raises Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) Price Target to C$0.15

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$0.15 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on ATH. Raymond James reissued an underperform rating on shares of Athabasca Oil in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a speculative buy rating to a sell rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.20 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.85 to C$0.15 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Athabasca Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Athabasca Oil from C$0.20 to C$0.15 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Sell and an average target price of C$0.44.

Shares of Athabasca Oil stock opened at C$0.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.30. Athabasca Oil has a 1-year low of C$0.10 and a 1-year high of C$0.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.75. The company has a market cap of $99.49 million and a PE ratio of -0.20.

Athabasca Oil (TSE:ATH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$138.50 million for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Athabasca Oil will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Athabasca Oil Company Profile

Athabasca Oil Corporation engages in the exploration, development, and production of light and thermal oil resource plays in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Alberta, Canada. The company operates in Light Oil and Thermal Oil segments. Its principal properties are the Kaybob and Placid asset areas located in northwestern Alberta; and the Leismer and Hangingstone assets located in northeastern Alberta.

