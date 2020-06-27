National Bank Financial Raises Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) Price Target to C$3.25

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$3.25 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on CPG. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$1.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Crescent Point Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$6.50 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$3.63.

Crescent Point Energy has a one year low of C$0.75 and a one year high of C$6.30. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -0.37. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.18, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$548.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$641.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.5464819 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is -0.64%.

About Crescent Point Energy

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

