National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of -1.53

Press coverage about National Security Group (NASDAQ:NSEC) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. National Security Group earned a news impact score of -1.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news articles about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of National Security Group stock opened at $13.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day moving average of $14.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.69 million, a PE ratio of 42.94 and a beta of -0.06. National Security Group has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $16.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of National Security Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

National Security Group Company Profile

The National Security Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Property and Casualty Insurance segment primarily underwrites home insurance coverage with primary lines of business consisting of dwelling fire and extended coverage, mobile homeowners, and other liability insurance services in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, and West Virginia, as well as operates on a surplus lines basis in the state of Louisiana.

