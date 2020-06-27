Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Natura &Co (NASDAQ:NTCO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Natura &Co is a global, purpose-driven, multi-channel and multi-brand cosmetics group which includes Avon, Natura, The Body Shop and Aesop. Natura &Co is based in Sao Paulo, Brazil. “

Separately, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Natura &Co from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTCO opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.93. Natura &Co has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $23.90.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NTCO. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,352,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter valued at $213,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Natura &Co during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Natura &Co in the 1st quarter worth about $38,709,000.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, produces, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and toiletries products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child care.

