Needham & Company LLC Boosts Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) Price Target to $31.00

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) had its target price upped by Needham & Company LLC from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OSPN. BidaskClub raised shares of Onespan from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. BTIG Research reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Onespan in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Onespan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Onespan from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Sidoti lifted their price objective on Onespan from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.40.

Shares of Onespan stock opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.30, a P/E/G ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.05. Onespan has a twelve month low of $10.88 and a twelve month high of $27.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.93 and its 200 day moving average is $17.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.35 million. Onespan had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 5.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Onespan will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Marc Boroditsky acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.25 per share, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director T Kendall Hunt sold 192,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $3,727,409.85. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,154,658 shares in the company, valued at $99,742,632.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 694,878 shares of company stock valued at $13,788,520. Insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OSPN. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Onespan by 140.8% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 407,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,403,000 after buying an additional 238,523 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 420,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,206,000 after acquiring an additional 21,922 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Onespan by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Onespan by 334.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Onespan by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 107,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of security solutions for identity, security, and business productivity that protect and facilitate transactions online, via mobile devices, and in-person. Its solutions has the following functions: secure access to online accounts, data, assets, and applications for global enterprises; provide tools for application developers to easily integrate security functions into their web-based and mobile applications; and facilitate digital transactions involving the signing, sending, and managing of documents.

