Needham & Company LLC Increases PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) Price Target to $9.00

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $6.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PFSW. ValuEngine cut shares of PFSweb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley upped their price target on PFSweb from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PFSweb from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. PFSweb has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $7.31.

Get PFSweb alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $140.74 million, a PE ratio of 60.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. PFSweb has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $8.42.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.46 million. PFSweb had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 4.19%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PFSweb will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James F. Reilly sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $40,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $382,064.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PFSweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 138,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PFSweb in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Engine Capital Management LP lifted its stake in PFSweb by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,362,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,032,000 after acquiring an additional 18,497 shares in the last quarter. 51.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFSweb Company Profile

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Recommended Story: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.