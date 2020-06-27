Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 24.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.44.

SMAR opened at $53.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.64 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.40. Smartsheet has a fifty-two week low of $30.91 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $85.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.40 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.62% and a negative return on equity of 19.19%. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.12) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jennifer Ceran sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $1,083,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.62, for a total transaction of $487,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 604,570 shares of company stock valued at $30,272,128 in the last 90 days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital World Investors raised its position in Smartsheet by 5.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,362,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,194,000 after acquiring an additional 777,879 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Smartsheet by 11.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,598,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,400,000 after acquiring an additional 562,229 shares in the last quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. 12 West Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,000 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Smartsheet by 15.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,185,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,221,000 after acquiring an additional 414,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Capital Management LLC raised its position in Smartsheet by 124.4% during the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,938,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,968 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

