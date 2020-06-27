Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) Lifted to “Buy” at Peel Hunt

Next Fifteen Communications Group (LON:NFC) was upgraded by investment analysts at Peel Hunt to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Next Fifteen Communications Group from GBX 630 ($8.02) to GBX 420 ($5.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Next Fifteen Communications Group alerts:

NFC opened at GBX 375 ($4.77) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $336.07 million and a P/E ratio of 150.00. Next Fifteen Communications Group has a 12 month low of GBX 199.50 ($2.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 668 ($8.50). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 357.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 422.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.84.

About Next Fifteen Communications Group

Next Fifteen Communications Group plc provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relations services; and digital and technology products and services.

See Also: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Next Fifteen Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.