Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lessened its stake in Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,146,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,138 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 5.58% of Nlight worth $22,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LASR. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nlight in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nlight by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 646,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,115,000 after purchasing an additional 35,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Nlight alerts:

In other news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 26,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total value of $593,084.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total value of $112,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 252,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,705,649.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,499 shares of company stock valued at $927,397 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LASR shares. Craig Hallum upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Nlight from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Nlight from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Nlight from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nlight has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NASDAQ:LASR opened at $22.55 on Friday. Nlight Inc has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 6.39, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.46 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. Nlight’s quarterly revenue was up 103134.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nlight Inc will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nlight Profile

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It also produces optical fiber products. The company markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturers primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Nlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.