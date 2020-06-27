NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NN, Inc. is an independent manufacturer and supplier of high quality, precision steel balls and rollers to both domestic and international anti-friction bearing manufacturers. Precision steel balls and rollers are critical moving parts of anti-friction bearings used in a wide variety of automotive, industrial and other applications. NN also manufacturers a full line of precision injection molded components serving the bearing, automotive, instrumentation, fiber optic and consumer hardware markets. (PRESS RELEASE) “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. BidaskClub upgraded NN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ NNBR opened at $4.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.38. NN has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 3.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.83.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. NN had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 32.92%. The business had revenue of $199.75 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NN will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in NN during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its stake in shares of NN by 62.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 20,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 7,692 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

About NN

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs and manufactures high-precision components and assemblies in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, South America, and internationally. It operates through Autocam Precision Components Group and Precision Engineered Products Group segments.

