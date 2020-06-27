Nonkululeko Nyembezi Acquires 127 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,840 ($23.42) per share, with a total value of £2,336.80 ($2,974.16).

Nonkululeko Nyembezi also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Anglo American alerts:

On Friday, May 22nd, Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 319 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,551 ($19.74) per share, with a total value of £4,947.69 ($6,297.17).

AAL opened at GBX 1,839.60 ($23.41) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67. Anglo American plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,018.20 ($12.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,294 ($29.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,674.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,736.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.20.

AAL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 10 ($0.13) target price (down previously from GBX 13 ($0.17)) on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,880 ($23.93) to GBX 1,840 ($23.42) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 2,150 ($27.36) to GBX 2,300 ($29.27) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Anglo American from GBX 1,650 ($21.00) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,948.75 ($24.80).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploring, mining, and processing various metals and minerals worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel and manganese ores, as well as alloys.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.