Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Shares Gap Down to $15.97

Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.39, but opened at $15.97. Nordstrom shares last traded at $15.37, with a volume of 11,617,834 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $35.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $17.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by ($1.16). Nordstrom had a positive return on equity of 18.75% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 133.2% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,409,460 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $21,621,000 after buying an additional 805,042 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 65.3% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 33,474 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 7.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 115,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 8,118 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 143.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,480,408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,711,000 after buying an additional 872,014 shares during the period. Finally, tru Independence LLC increased its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 34.0% during the first quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 124,530 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 31,595 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

