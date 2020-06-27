Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from C$33.00 to C$36.00. The stock traded as high as C$33.75 and last traded at C$32.94, with a volume of 358248 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$32.47.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NPI. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.50 to C$35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$31.00 to C$35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$28.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.17.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 466.27, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$31.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.40.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

About Northland Power (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

