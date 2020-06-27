Northland Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Northland Securities in a report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $14.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 95.53% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Avid Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avid Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded Avid Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. B. Riley decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Avid Technology from $8.50 to $6.50 in a report on Monday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

AVID opened at $7.16 on Thursday. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $4.67 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The firm has a market cap of $312.44 million, a P/E ratio of 238.67 and a beta of 1.41.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $86.45 million for the quarter. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 0.50%. Research analysts expect that Avid Technology will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avid Technology news, Director Christian Asmar purchased 46,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.97 per share, for a total transaction of $276,613.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,207,485 shares of company stock worth $15,533,604. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 1,400.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the first quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 36.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.46% of the company’s stock.

Avid Technology, Inc develops, markets, sells, and supports software, hardware, and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management, and distribution worldwide. The company's video products and solutions include the Media Composer, which is used to edit video content, such as television programming, commercials, and films; Avid NEXIS shared storage systems; and Maestro product line solutions for the integration of virtual sets, augmented reality, and video wall control into existing workflows.

