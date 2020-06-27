Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $375.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 24.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $398.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.46.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $301.86 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman has a 1 year low of $263.31 and a 1 year high of $385.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $325.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $340.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 39.22%. The company had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman will post 22.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 888 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Financial Services of The Southwest Inc. TX now owns 7,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 805 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

See Also: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.