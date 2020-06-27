Novoheart (CVE:NVH) Trading Down 2.3%

Novoheart Holdings Inc (CVE:NVH)’s share price was down 2.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.42, approximately 9,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 34,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

The firm has a market cap of $82.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2,200.98. The company has a quick ratio of 7.72, a current ratio of 7.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.83.

About Novoheart (CVE:NVH)

Novoheart Holdings Inc operates as a stem cell biotechnology company in the United States, Canada, and Hong Kong. It offers an array of next-generation human heart tissue prototypes. The company provides a range of bioengineering technologies known as the MyHeart platform, including the human mini-heart ‘novoHeart' that is capable of pumping and ejecting fluid.

Further Reading: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Novoheart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novoheart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.