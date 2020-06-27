Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Announces $0.40 Quarterly Dividend

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 4th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.4025 per share by the basic materials company on Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1,132.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 46 consecutive years. Nucor has a payout ratio of 94.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $2.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.61 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.8%.

Shares of NUE stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.47. Nucor has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.04. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 3.57%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nucor will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Nucor from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Nucor from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $55.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Nucor from $57.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

In other news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 2,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.56, for a total transaction of $88,354.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,962.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

