Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Wednesday, July 1st

Shares of Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) are going to reverse split on the morning of Wednesday, July 1st. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Friday, June 26th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Tuesday, June 30th.

Shares of ODP stock opened at $2.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.32. Office Depot has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $2.99.

Get Office Depot alerts:

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. Office Depot had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Office Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ODP. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Office Depot in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of Office Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Office Depot by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Office Depot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc provides business services and supplies, products, and technology solutions. The company operates in three divisions: Business Solutions, Retail, and CompuCom. The Business Solutions division offers office supply products and services through sales forces, catalogs, and telesales, as well as through Internet Websites in the United States, Puerto Rico, U.S.

Further Reading: Understanding Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Office Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.