Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Raised to $230.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) had its price target raised by Goldman Sachs Group from $173.00 to $230.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Okta from $154.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set a hold rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, March 27th. They set a buy rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $181.56.

Okta stock opened at $203.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.68 and a beta of 1.07. Okta has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $206.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Okta had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 33.34%. The business had revenue of $182.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Okta news, insider Charles Race sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.45, for a total value of $6,622,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,662,362.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 37,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.94, for a total transaction of $7,535,449.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 536,287 shares of company stock valued at $93,666,752 over the last 90 days. 12.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 52,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Okta by 33.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 323,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,498,000 after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,021,000 after acquiring an additional 22,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Okta by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.57% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

