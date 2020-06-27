ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON) by 45.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 13,100 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ON Semiconductor in the 1st quarter worth about $1,464,000. Engine Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 14,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 240.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,047,864 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,355,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,931 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 168,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110,361 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,986,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $223,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,965,654 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gilles Delfassy sold 4,072 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.32, for a total transaction of $82,743.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $991,555.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $34,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 122,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,322,959. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on ON Semiconductor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on ON Semiconductor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Shares of ON opened at $19.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.45 and a beta of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.55 and a 200-day moving average of $18.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. ON Semiconductor Corp has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $25.92.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 14.62% and a net margin of 1.55%. ON Semiconductor’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corp will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ON Semiconductor Corporation manufactures and sells semiconductor components for various electronic devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Power Solutions Group, Analog Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and integrated semiconductor products for various applications, such as power switching and conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference.

