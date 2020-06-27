Oppenheimer Comments on Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:AYLA)

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ:AYLA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.60) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.54). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ayala Pharmaceuticals’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.30) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.84) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.91) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Get Ayala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($1.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.68). The firm had revenue of $1.00 million during the quarter.

AYLA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Ayala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

AYLA stock opened at $11.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.20. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $16.50.

About Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, which is an intravenous injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

Read More: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ayala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.