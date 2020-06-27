Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Eight Capital

Eight Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on OSK. National Bank Financial set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Osisko Mining and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Osisko Mining from C$5.25 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.58.

OSK opened at C$3.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$3.65 and a 200-day moving average of C$3.39. The company has a market capitalization of $989.64 million and a P/E ratio of -19.55. Osisko Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.67 and a 1-year high of C$4.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a current ratio of 5.22.

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Mining will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Robert Wares sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.07, for a total transaction of C$407,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,077,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$8,460,069.03. Also, Director John Feliks Burzynski sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.04, for a total transaction of C$152,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,222,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,717,628.20. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $264,200 and sold 589,300 shares valued at $2,166,213.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,400 hectares located between Val-d'Or and Chibougamau, Québec.

