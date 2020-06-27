Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,808 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 187,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,302,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $10,856,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,422 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,844 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $2,119,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on PH. Argus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Gordon Haskett upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $217.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $195.69.

PH stock opened at $172.54 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $175.94. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a one year low of $93.00 and a one year high of $215.94.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 24.30% and a net margin of 9.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.70%.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.65, for a total value of $872,394.75. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,046,721.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.60, for a total transaction of $380,965.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,743,087. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,577 shares of company stock worth $2,279,260. 1.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

