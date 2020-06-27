Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Shares Sold by Waddell & Reed Financial Inc.

Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) by 36.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 310,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 177,010 shares during the quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Patterson-UTI Energy worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PTEN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 2,065.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 77,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 8.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,451,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,413,000 after buying an additional 119,178 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,292,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Patterson-UTI Energy by 520.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,729,131 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after buying an additional 2,288,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luminus Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,854,000.

PTEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Sunday, April 26th. Cfra lowered their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $6.50 to $2.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Cowen lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, G.Research lowered Patterson-UTI Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.11 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.61 and a one year high of $12.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $445.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.95 million. Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 37.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s payout ratio is currently -8.08%.

Patterson-UTI Energy Profile

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides onshore contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling segment markets its contract drilling services primarily in west Texas and southeastern New Mexico, north central and east Texas, northern Louisiana, Colorado, Wyoming, North Dakota, south Texas, western Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Ohio, West Virginia, and western Canada.

