Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PAYX. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,247,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $392,816,000 after acquiring an additional 136,294 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,233,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $275,067,000 after acquiring an additional 181,275 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Paychex in the 4th quarter worth about $266,992,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,717,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,376 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,545,506 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,343,000 after acquiring an additional 72,092 shares during the period. 68.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup lowered shares of Paychex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Shares of PAYX opened at $71.79 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a one year low of $47.87 and a one year high of $90.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.11. The stock has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 25th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Paychex had a net margin of 26.98% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Paychex’s payout ratio is 87.32%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

