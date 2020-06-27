PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PaySign Inc. is a provider of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications through its Paysign(R) brand. PaySign Inc., formerly known as 3PEA International Inc., is based in Henderson, Nevada. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PaySign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of PaySign in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of PaySign in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PaySign in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of PAYS opened at $10.60 on Thursday. PaySign has a twelve month low of $3.63 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $523.36 million, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.01.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million during the quarter. PaySign had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 21.39%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PaySign will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of PaySign by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its stake in PaySign by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 136,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in PaySign by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in PaySign by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 173,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of PaySign by 116.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. 29.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PaySign

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card programs and processing services under the PaySign brand to corporations, government agencies, universities, and other organizations. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

