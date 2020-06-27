Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating for Victoria (LON:VCP)

Victoria (LON:VCP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Victoria from GBX 575 ($7.32) to GBX 330 ($4.20) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

Get Victoria alerts:

Victoria has a one year low of GBX 136.16 ($1.73) and a one year high of GBX 550 ($7.00). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 218.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 306.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.58, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $288.10 million and a P/E ratio of -59.46.

About Victoria

Victoria PLC designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Victoria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Victoria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.