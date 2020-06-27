Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target Raised to $70.00

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price target raised by KeyCorp from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $38.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Cfra boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Peloton in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Peloton from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Peloton has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.00.

Shares of Peloton stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.82 and its 200 day moving average is $33.41. Peloton has a 1 year low of $17.70 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

Peloton (NASDAQ:PTON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $524.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.08 million. Peloton had a negative net margin of 14.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Peloton will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Peloton news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $2,475,000.00. Also, major shareholder Woodson Capital Management, Lp acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.95 per share, for a total transaction of $1,547,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,674,264 shares of company stock worth $198,566,620 in the last quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. grew its position in Peloton by 245.0% during the first quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Peloton during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Peloton by 265.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in Peloton by 49.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Peloton by 12,500.0% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

