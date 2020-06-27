People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) Shares Purchased by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,172 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,123 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,356,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 1,272.4% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 163,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 151,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,760,000. Finally, AXA raised its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 2,822.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 1,215,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,000 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

In other People’s United Financial news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PBCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

PBCT stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $17.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.26.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Further Reading: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.