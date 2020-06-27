People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Research Coverage Started at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued a sector perform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

PBCT has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of People’s United Financial from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Monday, March 30th. DA Davidson lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $12.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of People’s United Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.50.

NASDAQ PBCT opened at $10.83 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.26. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $17.22.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $519.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $498.17 million. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that People’s United Financial will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP David P. Berey sold 12,978 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total value of $156,125.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the first quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 7,145.9% in the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 2,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of People’s United Financial by 828.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of People’s United Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 75.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

