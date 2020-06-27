Petropavlovsk (LON:POG) Hits New 1-Year High at $31.70

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (LON:POG) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 31.70 ($0.40) and last traded at GBX 31.69 ($0.40), with a volume of 10880681 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 30 ($0.38).

POG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “not rated” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Petropavlovsk in a report on Wednesday.

Get Petropavlovsk alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 26.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 19.71. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.63.

Petropavlovsk Company Profile (LON:POG)

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold exploration, development, and mining company in the Russian Far East. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, Pokrovskiy, and Malomir located in the Amur region. It also produces silver deposits. In addition, the company provides management, finance, construction, project and engineering, research, repair and maintenance, transportation services; produces explosive materials; and operates educational institutes.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Petropavlovsk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petropavlovsk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.