Pi Financial Comments on BlackBerry Ltd’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BB)

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for BlackBerry in a report issued on Monday, June 22nd. Pi Financial analyst G. Papageorgiou expects that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for BlackBerry’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

BB has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut BlackBerry from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Cfra dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BlackBerry from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.86.

Shares of NYSE:BB opened at $4.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.53. BlackBerry has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $7.76.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 75.38% and a positive return on equity of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $214.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.58 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. BlackBerry’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,268,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BlackBerry by 92.5% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,980,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912,757 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in BlackBerry by 52.3% during the first quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 4,801,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,480 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in BlackBerry by 1,717.2% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 1,090,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,758,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,127,000 after purchasing an additional 807,200 shares during the last quarter. 47.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other BlackBerry news, Director Barbara Stymiest acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.61 per share, for a total transaction of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

