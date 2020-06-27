Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Sold by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,380 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,631,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,627,000 after buying an additional 109,245 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,941,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,968,000 after acquiring an additional 316,589 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,907,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $144,312,000 after purchasing an additional 23,520 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,750,984 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,708,000 after acquiring an additional 233,426 shares during the period. 84.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PNW. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $108.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Pinnacle West Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

Shares of NYSE PNW opened at $71.05 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $60.05 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.92% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 65.62%.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

