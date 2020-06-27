Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the oil and gas development company on Tuesday, July 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th.

Pioneer Natural Resources has a dividend payout ratio of 224.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Pioneer Natural Resources to earn $1.79 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 122.9%.

PXD opened at $94.11 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $48.62 and a 1 year high of $159.01. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01, a PEG ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.77.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas development company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.12. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Scotiabank upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Mizuho increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $119.00 to $137.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.48.

In related news, VP Stephanie D. Stewart sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $66,078.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,764,943.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Craig A. Kuiper sold 4,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.09, for a total value of $493,298.58. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,607.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,090 shares of company stock valued at $1,822,121. 0.91% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

