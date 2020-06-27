Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,576,504 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,774,470 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 2.48% of Plains GP worth $25,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Plains GP in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 8.7% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 23,564 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 14.8% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 18,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Plains GP by 20.0% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Plains GP by 15.2% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 19,794 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,614 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on PAGP. TheStreet downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Plains GP from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Plains GP presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.95.

NYSE PAGP opened at $8.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.39. Plains GP Holdings LP has a 52-week low of $3.04 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $7.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $7.28. The firm had revenue of $8.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 11.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Plains GP Holdings LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains GP Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

