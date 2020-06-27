Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Plug Power Inc (NASDAQ:PLUG) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after BidaskClub upgraded the stock from a hold rating to a buy rating. The stock had previously closed at $7.89, but opened at $7.57. Plug Power shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 21,650,031 shares trading hands.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Plug Power from $6.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Plug Power from $6.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Plug Power from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Plug Power has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.56.

In other news, CEO Andrew Marsh sold 961,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $7,015,730.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,861,339.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Maureen O. Helmer sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $493,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 349,306 shares in the company, valued at $1,498,522.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,845,708 shares of company stock worth $16,652,960. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Plug Power by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,707,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $23,746,000 after buying an additional 1,551,234 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Plug Power by 20.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,520 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 5,598 shares in the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $603,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Empirical Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Plug Power during the first quarter valued at $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.76% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -18.97 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $40.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.17 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 38.85% and a negative return on equity of 169.08%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Plug Power Company Profile (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

