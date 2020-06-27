Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) Earning Very Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

Media coverage about Premier Foods (OTCMKTS:PFODF) has trended very positive on Saturday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Premier Foods earned a media sentiment score of 3.57 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Premier Foods’ analysis:

Get Premier Foods alerts:

Shares of Premier Foods stock opened at $0.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.45. Premier Foods has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.88.

About Premier Foods

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.