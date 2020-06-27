Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pretium Resources Inc. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The Company owns the Snowfield and Brucejack Projects located in Northwest British Columbia, Canada. Its mineral interests consist of gold/copper/silver exploration projects. Pretium Resources Inc. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PVG. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Pretium Resources from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of Pretium Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Shares of Pretium Resources stock opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.62. Pretium Resources has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $13.83.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $126.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.86 million. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.67%. Analysts predict that Pretium Resources will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,918,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135,268 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Pretium Resources by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 347,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Sound Point Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Pretium Resources by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Point Capital Management LP now owns 298,694 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

