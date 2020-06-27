Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) Stock Price Down 7.4%

Shares of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) traded down 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $21.92 and last traded at $22.06, 100 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.76 and a 200-day moving average of $24.30.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF stock. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF (NASDAQ:PVAL) by 42.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Inc. owned about 5.08% of Principal Contrarian Value Index ETF worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

