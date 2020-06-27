Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) issued an update on its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 2.82-2.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $433-443 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $430.62 million.Progress Software also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.82-2.86 EPS.

PRGS stock opened at $37.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Progress Software has a 1 year low of $28.09 and a 1 year high of $52.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.86 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.60.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $102.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.17 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Progress Software will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.82%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PRGS shares. ValuEngine upgraded Progress Software from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Benchmark raised their price target on Progress Software from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Progress Software from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, May 30th. TheStreet raised Progress Software from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Progress Software from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $46.60.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications worldwide. The company operates in three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; NativeScript, an open-source application development platform; and DataRPM, a cognitive predictive maintenance solution for industrial IoT.

