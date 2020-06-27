PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) versus ViacomCBS (OTCMKTS:VIAC) Critical Comparison

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) and ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and ViacomCBS’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR $4.61 billion 0.56 $532.37 million N/A N/A ViacomCBS $27.81 billion 0.49 $3.31 billion $5.01 4.46

ViacomCBS has higher revenue and earnings than PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

69.2% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of ViacomCBS shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR pays an annual dividend of $0.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. ViacomCBS pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. ViacomCBS pays out 19.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk and Volatility

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ViacomCBS has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and ViacomCBS, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR 1 1 1 0 2.00 ViacomCBS 2 9 11 0 2.41

ViacomCBS has a consensus target price of $31.35, indicating a potential upside of 40.46%. Given ViacomCBS’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ViacomCBS is more favorable than PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR.

Profitability

This table compares PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR and ViacomCBS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR N/A N/A N/A ViacomCBS 4.93% 22.83% 5.69%

Summary

ViacomCBS beats PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

PROSIEBENSAT 1/ADR Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. The company operates through three segments: Entertainment, Content Production & Global Sales, and Commerce. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations. This segment also engages in the pay TV, online advertising, music, event and athlete marketing, and SevenVentures businesses. The Content Production & Global Sales segment produces and sells programming content under the umbrella of Red Arrow Studios. The Commerce segment engages in the consumer advice, matchmaking, experience and gift vouchers, and beauty and lifestyle businesses. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Unterföhring, Germany.

ViacomCBS Company Profile

ViacomCBS Inc. operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services. This segment also operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable program service that provides college sports and related content. The Cable Networks segment offers subscription program services, such as original series, theatrical feature films, documentaries, boxing and other sports-related programming, and special events, as well as a direct-to-consumer digital streaming subscription. This segment also operates Smithsonian Networks, which operates a channel featuring cultural, historical, scientific, and educational programs. The Publishing segment publishes and distributes adult and children's consumer books in printed, digital, and audio formats; develops special imprints and publishes titles based on the products of the company, as well as that of third parties; and distributes products for other publishers. This segment also delivers content; and promotes its products on its Websites, social media, and general Internet sites, as well as those related to individual titles. The Local Media segment owns 29 broadcast television stations; and operates local Websites, including content from its television stations. The company was formerly known as CBS Corporation and changed its name to ViacomCBS Inc. in December 2019. ViacomCBS Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York, New York.

