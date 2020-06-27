PROXIMUS/ADR’s (BGAOY) “Equal Weight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of PROXIMUS/ADR (OTCMKTS:BGAOY) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of PROXIMUS/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get PROXIMUS/ADR alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS BGAOY opened at $4.09 on Wednesday. PROXIMUS/ADR has a 1-year low of $3.25 and a 1-year high of $6.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.84.

PROXIMUS/ADR Company Profile

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROXIMUS/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.