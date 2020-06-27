PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Sold by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC decreased its position in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 71.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,186 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76,883 shares during the quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $985,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 375,114 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,017,000 after purchasing an additional 22,566 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in PTC Therapeutics by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 92,131 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,425,000 after purchasing an additional 52,745 shares during the period.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PTCT. Citigroup upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised PTC Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

PTCT opened at $52.67 on Friday. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $30.79 and a one year high of $59.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.46 and its 200-day moving average is $49.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 1.45.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.81). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 46.42% and a negative net margin of 90.83%. The firm had revenue of $68.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stuart Walter Peltz sold 109,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total transaction of $5,533,775.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 166,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,357,094.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan Steven Jacobson sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $105,336.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,598 shares in the company, valued at $531,595.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,648 shares of company stock worth $8,384,249 in the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

