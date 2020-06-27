Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Casper Sleep Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CSPR)

Casper Sleep Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Casper Sleep in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.06) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casper Sleep’s FY2021 earnings at ($2.37) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Casper Sleep from $3.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Casper Sleep in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Casper Sleep currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.94.

Shares of Casper Sleep stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.71. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.15 and a twelve month high of $15.85.

Casper Sleep (NASDAQ:CSPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $113.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.50 million.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Casper Sleep during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc provides sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of Casper mattresses, pillows, sheets and duvets, bedroom furniture and accessories, sleep technology, and related services through its e-commerce platform, 60 Casper retail stores, and 18 retail partners.

