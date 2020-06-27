Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) Issued By DA Davidson

F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of F.N.B. in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 23rd. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. F.N.B. had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $301.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. F.N.B. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Shares of FNB stock opened at $7.40 on Friday. F.N.B. has a 12-month low of $5.05 and a 12-month high of $12.93. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,577 shares of the bank’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 59,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F.N.B. by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 64,387 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.50 per share, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 567,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,690,836.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $155,120 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is presently 40.68%.

F.N.B. Company Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

